Health professional returns from Ukraine after aiding in war efforts

A team of four local health professionals are being hailed heroes after going to Poland to help with healing efforts amid the war in Ukraine.

Janet Semenova, though, stayed one week longer to cross into Ukraine and continue saving lives.

Semenova tells ABC15 it was a heart-wrenching and eye-opening experience. It is one she says was made a little easier knowing they saved hundreds of lives.

“Three, four, five, ten times a day, you may hear air sirens and they go off throughout the night as well,” she said while recalling hearing air strike alerts almost every hour of the day in Lviv.

Semenova showed ABC15 a video she recorded of these alerts.

“And you don't really know where the missiles are going to hit,” she added.

Despite the continued air strikes, she moved forward with her mission, alongside the Aerial Recovery Group, to bring hundreds of orphans to safety.

“Being that I speak Russian and being that I was a pediatric nurse practitioner for many, many years, I just felt a calling to go over there and help the orphans,” Semenova said.

She says Ukrainian troops were also out patrolling the area.

“They’re covering up the statues, and they’re getting ready for an invasion and they’re preparing for a siege. And so the city is very much on alert,” she added.

While in Lviv, she says she treated children and adults.

Back when she and her team of four were at the Poland-Ukraine border, she says the crossing was full of foot traffic.

“Myself, Carla [Stark] who’s a nurse, and then Svetlana [Reznikova-Steinway] who’s an emergency room doctor and Cheri [Macy] who’s also an emergency room physician, brought 800 pounds of medical supplies that people in the Valley extraordinarily, generously donated to us,” said Semenova.

This is what they saw:

“Tens of thousands of people a day, sometimes are coming over… and you have thousands of volunteers who have come over from all over the world to set up food tents, and to set up medical tents, and to set up clothing drives,” she told ABC15.

Semenova says many refugees were bussed out to shelters, filled with thousands fleeing the war.

“It’s just an extremely disorienting experience for a lot of people and they looked shell-shocked. I don’t think I’ll ever forget what I saw and what I experienced,” she said.

She added that her team of four is having a hard time processing it all. Though they say being there made them realize medical supplies can’t get there fast enough, and more can always be done to help.

“Our work is just beginning,” she said with confidence.

Here is a list of medical supplies still needed in Ukraine:

Tactical/Medical Supplies:



Backpacks, 10" x 19" x 14" (approximate size)

Bandage strips, 1’’ x 3’’

Big cinch abdominal bandage

Burn aid - water gel burn dressing 4x16

Burn aid - water gel burn dressing 4x4

Butterfly strips

Cervical collar

CPR mask

Cravat bandage (CamoVat)

Dynarex medicut sterile disposable scalpels #10

EMT shears

Eye wash - 4oz.

IV catheter - 18g

IV catheter - 20g

IV catheter - 22g

IV starter kits

Medical adhesive tape rolls (2-3in)

Multi-trauma dressings, 12’’x30’’

Pain relievers -ibuprofen or acetaminophen, or both

Pair of tweezers

Safety pins

Stainless steel hemostats

Sutures needle, size 6

The emergency (Israeli battle dressing) compression bandages

Tongue depressors

Triple antibiotic ointment (full size)

Hospital needs:



Abdominal pad (sometimes “ab pads”), 5’’ x 9’’ (2x)

Acetaminophen / Tylenol

Adhesive bandages (band-aids) in several sizes

Adhesive tape

Aluminum splint, 36’’

Ambu bags

Antibacterial ointment

Antibiotics: Zosyn and unasyn iv, vancomycin iv

Antiseptics wipes

Aspirin / Bayer

Butterfly bandages, 0.5’’ x 2.75’’ (16x)

Caffeine pills

Central venous catheter kit

Chest seals (1 pair)

Coban roll, standard, 2’’ x 5 yards

Cravat / triangular bandage, 45’’ x 45’’ x 63’’

Diphenhydramine/Benadryl

Doxycycline and/or Bactrim antibiotics

Dressing materials, including dry or impregnated gauze

Elastic bandage

Elastic wrap/ACE bandage, standard 4’’ x 5 yards

Emergency blanket (2x)

Fluids: IVF (nss 09%, LR, d5nss)

Gauze pads, 4’’ x 4’’ (6x)

Gels, foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, hydrogels, and polysaccharide pastes, sutures

Gloves (2 pairs)

Hydrocortisone cream (1%)

Ibuprofen / Advil

Irrigation syringe, 20cc with an 18-gauge tip

IV catheters

Laryngeal tube

Loperamide / Imodium

Miconazole

Moleskin, 5’’ x 2’’ strip

Mouthpiece for giving CPR

Nasopharyngeal airway

Needle and thread stored in isopropyl alcohol (2x needle/thread, 1x small container)

Pepto-Bismol pills

Plastic cling wrap, 2’’’ wide roll

Plastic films

Portable ventilators

Pressure dressing

Rolled gauze, standard 4.5’’ x 4 yards

Safety pins (3x, various sizes)

Saline eye-drops

Silk medical tape roll, 1’’ wide

Tourniquet

Trauma shears

Tweezers

White petroleum jelly / Vaseline in small container

Z-fold gauze, standard 45’’ x 4 yards

Civilian goods:

