Governor Ducey’s White House meeting on the border may not have gone according to plan

PHOENIX — After weeks of challenging the President Biden administration to do more on the border, Governor Ducey was expected to have his face-to-face meeting with senior White House officials Tuesday. But by the end of the day, the White House would not confirm if a meeting actually occurred.

The governor, whose Twitter feed documented nearly every meeting he attended on Capitol Hill during his two-day visit, made no mention of it. Not a good sign.

At a media availability on April 8, the governor talked tough. He once again dismissed the choice of Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration’s immigration response and said, “we’re going to use every tool, authority, and resource that we have to be successful on the southwest border. We need to work in partnership with the federal government but Arizona is going to act.”

That includes the governor calling up the Arizona National Guard to assist federal and local authorities who are dealing with immigrants crossing into Arizona. Ducey wants the Biden administration to pay for the Guard’s help, but so far, that is not happening.

In Phoenix, immigration activists hoped the governor and the White House could reach some agreement on the border, although they weren’t counting on it.

“I believe what he’s going to do is advocate for more money for ICE and CBP,” said Karina Ruiz, Director of the Arizona Dream Act Coalition. “That is not going to be helpful or productive for immigration.”

As part of its $1.7 trillion discretionary spending request, the Biden administration wants $1.2 billion for border infrastructure. Most of the money would go to modern border security technology and upgrades at Ports of Entry. There is no money for border wall construction beyond 2021.

The administration is also asking for nearly $1 billion to fund and provide support for 100 new immigration judges. Currently, there is a 1.3 million case backlog in immigration court.

“It will allow them to see that the process has the resources to man this process quickly,” said Immigration Attorney Ezequiel Hernandez. “Decisions will be made positive or negative quicker so that we can alleviate some of the concerns some in the U.S. have.”

Money for immigration courts and hi-tech security on the border are nice to have, but it’s doubtful that is what Governor Ducey asked of the White House.

We may never know what was even discussed. Because now no one wants to talk about it.