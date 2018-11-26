Gov. Ducey to light Arizona Capitol Christmas tree

Associated Press
9:20 AM, Nov 26, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro
PHOENIX - The state Capitol is getting in the holiday spirit as Gov. Doug Ducey lights the Christmas Tree in the lobby of the executive tower in Phoenix.

Ducey is set to oversee the lighting of the 26-foot white fir harvested from the Coconino National Forest on Monday morning.

The annual tradition will feature songs from a barbershop chorus from Chandler High School and the governor will give remarks.

The tree was harvested by a crew from the State Division of Forestry and Fire Management. It was cut down in an area where the forest had recently completed a thinning project to protect the community of Flagstaff from a catastrophic wildfire and restore normal ecological balance.

