Girl Scout cookies just got sweeter in Arizona

PHOENIX - Your favorite Girl Scout Cookies just got a little bit better. That's because more than 20 chefs and restaurants from northern and central Arizona are stepping up your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, in the 5th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge.

PHOTOS: 23 Girl Scout cookie-inspired desserts to try at Arizona restaurants

Chefs will use their culinary skill to put a unique twist on a Girl Scout Cookie, creating such dishes as: "Tagalong -You're It - Premier Milk Shake," "Savannah Smiles Vanilla and Lemon Raspberry Tart," and "Thin Mint Chocolate Brownie Pie with Thin Mint Cookie Ice Cream."

Fans of the famous cookies can visit participating restaurants through the end of February and try all the creations. Portions of proceeds from dessert sales will go back to support Girl Scouting here in Arizona.

The most sold dessert at the end of the month will be crowned this years Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge Champion. To view all participating locations and desserts, click here.