Girl Scout cookies just got sweeter in Arizona

PHOENIX - Your favorite Girl Scout Cookies just got a little bit better. That's because more than 20 chefs and restaurants from northern and central Arizona are stepping up your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, in the 5th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge.
Chefs will use their culinary skill to put a unique twist on a Girl Scout Cookie, creating such dishes as: "Tagalong -You're It - Premier Milk Shake," "Savannah Smiles Vanilla and Lemon Raspberry Tart," and "Thin Mint Chocolate Brownie Pie with Thin Mint Cookie Ice Cream."
Fans of the famous cookies can visit participating restaurants through the end of February and try all the creations. Portions of proceeds from dessert sales will go back to support Girl Scouting here in Arizona.