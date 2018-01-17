Get your brunch on at the Brunch Bash

PHOENIX - Breakfast and lunch come together for a great cause this Saturday, as the inaugural Brunch Bash gets underway in downtown Phoenix.

Restaurants, vendors, breakfast cocktails, live music and more will all line the Cityscape Plaza in downtown Phoenix as the party gets underway at noon. The beach-themed event will support local non-profit, one-n-ten, who provides social and service programs along with leadership development and healthy life choices to LGBTQ youth in Arizona.

The celebration runs until 6:00 p.m. with an admission price of $8, VIP tickets with access to the Sunset Lounge, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka are also available. To purchase tickets and learn more about the Brunch Bash visit: www.brunchbashaz.com

To learn more about one-n-ten and further support their mission visit: www.onenten.org Cityscape is located at 1 E. Washington Street in downtown Phoenix.