GCU, Phoenix police, other groups along 27th Avenue partner to fight area crime and prostitution

PHOENIX — A neighborhood coalition — with participation from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix Police Department, churches, schools, businesses, and more — is working to combat prostitution in the Valley.

The group along 27th Avenue in Phoenix, named 27Collab, was formed earlier this year in an effort to promote safety and put a stop to prostitution and trafficking in the area known as “The Track” or “The Blade.”

“These efforts are making a significant impact on safety in what has been a hot spot for prostitution in Phoenix,” Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release.

“Students and families should not be subject to this type of criminal activity just because they live at 27th Avenue and Camelback instead of a more affluent area like 27th Street and Camelback,” said GCU President Brian Mueller.

Some of the area improvements already in place include more crime suppression efforts, support services, security systems, better lighting, the identification of opportunities for beautification, and business projects for vacant properties.

A GCU Public Safety Dispatch and Real Time Operations Center opened this week with more security, increased crime detection technology, and additional patrols.

“From what we were seeing even just a year ago, there has been a significant momentum shift in the amount of development in this area and the efforts by many to push back on prostitution, drugs and other criminal activity,” President Mueller said, according to the university. “That criminal activity has not been fully eliminated yet, so there is more work to be done. But the City of Phoenix and the 27Collab partners will continue to build on these efforts to ensure the 27th Avenue Corridor is a safe and vibrant environment that enhances overall community well-being.”