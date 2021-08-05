Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

FULL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOJ announces investigation into City of Phoenix & Phoenix PD

items.[0].videoTitle
The U.S. Attorney General and the Justice Department announced Thursday that they have opened a top-to-bottom investigation -- a "pattern or practice investigation" -- into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department over its use-of-force policies, general policing, and allegations of retaliation against protesters.
AG Merrick Garland
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:45:44-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is opening an investigation into the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department.

INVESTIGATION: Officials create ‘fictional gang' to punish Phoenix protesters

“When we conduct pattern or practice investigations to determine whether the Constitution or federal law has been violated, our aim is to promote transparency and accountability,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “This increases public trust, which in turn increases public safety. We know that law enforcement shares these goals.”

“One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with federal civil rights laws and respects human dignity.”

Watch the full news conference in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV