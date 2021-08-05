FULL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOJ announces investigation into City of Phoenix & Phoenix PD

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is opening an investigation into the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department.

“When we conduct pattern or practice investigations to determine whether the Constitution or federal law has been violated, our aim is to promote transparency and accountability,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “This increases public trust, which in turn increases public safety. We know that law enforcement shares these goals.”

“One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with federal civil rights laws and respects human dignity.”

