FREE pet adoptions at 6 Valley locations on Saturday

abc15.com staff
11:55 AM, Jul 20, 2018
1 hour ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Looking for a furry friend? You may be able to get free adoption this weekend!

Fix.Adopt.Save.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Three Valley animal organizations will be offering free adoption on some pets this weekend. 

On Saturday, July 21, select cats and dogs at six locations will have waived adoption fees to help them find homes quicker. 

The animals that qualify for free adoption will have a "Fix.Adopt.Save" logo. 

The Fix.Adopt.Save. initiative was implemented as a collaborative effort by the members of the Alliance for Companion Animals whose goal is to is to increase spay/neuter surgeries to prevent unwanted litters, increase adoptions and prevent pet homelessness. 

PHOTOS: See some of the adoptable pets available now in the Valley

In the last six years, Fix.Adopt.Save. initiatives have helped save an additional 32,000 homeless animals in Maricopa County.

If you're interested in adopting a pet and checking out with animals are free on Saturday, stop by any of the following locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

  • Main Campus: 25 N. 40thSt., Phoenix, AZ 85034

  • Chandler Location: 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

Arizona Humane Society                                                               

  • Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion: 1521 W. Dobbins Rd.. Phoenix, AZ 85041

  • Sunnyslope Campus: 9226 N. 13th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021​​​​​​

HALO Animal Rescue

  • Deer Valley PetSmart: 2901 W. Agua Fria Fwy., Phoenix, AZ 85027

  • Metrocenter Mall (lower level near Sears): 9617 N. Metro Pkwy. E., Phoenix, AZ 85051

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ