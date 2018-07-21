FREE pet adoptions at 6 Valley locations on Saturday

PHOENIX - Three Valley animal organizations will be offering free adoption on some pets this weekend.

On Saturday, July 21, select cats and dogs at six locations will have waived adoption fees to help them find homes quicker.

The animals that qualify for free adoption will have a "Fix.Adopt.Save" logo.

The Fix.Adopt.Save. initiative was implemented as a collaborative effort by the members of the Alliance for Companion Animals whose goal is to is to increase spay/neuter surgeries to prevent unwanted litters, increase adoptions and prevent pet homelessness.

In the last six years, Fix.Adopt.Save. initiatives have helped save an additional 32,000 homeless animals in Maricopa County.

If you're interested in adopting a pet and checking out with animals are free on Saturday, stop by any of the following locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

Main Campus: 25 N. 40 th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

St., Phoenix, AZ 85034 Chandler Location: 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

Arizona Humane Society

Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion: 1521 W. Dobbins Rd.. Phoenix, AZ 85041

Sunnyslope Campus: 9226 N. 13th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021​​​​​​

HALO Animal Rescue