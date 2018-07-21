FREE pet adoptions at 6 Valley locations on Saturday

PHOENIX - Three Valley animal organizations will be offering free adoption on some pets this weekend.
On Saturday, July 21, select cats and dogs at six locations will have waived adoption fees to help them find homes quicker.
The animals that qualify for free adoption will have a "Fix.Adopt.Save" logo.
The Fix.Adopt.Save. initiative was implemented as a collaborative effort by the members of the Alliance for Companion Animals whose goal is to is to increase spay/neuter surgeries to prevent unwanted litters, increase adoptions and prevent pet homelessness.