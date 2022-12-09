Free dental work for two days only at Arizona State Fairgrounds

PHOENIX — The largest free dental care event in Arizona is happening on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix.

The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

More than 300 volunteer dentists and more than 1,200 support staff including hygienists, assistants, translators, lab, and medical personnel have transformed the coliseum into a dental clinic. They're expecting to help about 1,800 patients for free during the two-day event, relieving pain and infection for those most in need.

If you're interested in getting dental help at the event, visit AZMOM - Patient | Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation online.

People of all ages and backgrounds can go get critical dental work done at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

Treatment will be provided both days — December 9 and 10 — from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They're able to perform a variety of dental services, from cleanings and fillings to extractions and dentures.

CADSF relied on sponsorships and donations from organizations including the BHHS Legacy Foundation, The Board of Visitors, Delta Dental Foundation, United Concordia, Phoenix Lions Club, Thunderbirds Charities, DentaQuest, Season for Sharing, Patterson Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Alliance Bank, and numerous other corporate sponsors and individual donors to put on the AZMOM event this year.

They're providing about $2 million in dental work during the event.

To support their cause, visit their website.