Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Free COVID-19 vaccine event in Phoenix on Aug. 7

items.[0].videoTitle
You can attend a free COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 12:17:13-04

PHOENIX — A free coronavirus vaccination event is set to take place in Phoenix on Saturday.

The indoor event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Washington Activity Center.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the event.

Children ages 12-17 who receive the vaccine will receive a free backpack with supplies.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ups are welcome. ID and insurance are not required.

If you’d like to pre-register, visit OneCommunityAZ.com or call 888-587-3647.

IF YOU GO:
Washington Activity Center
2240 W Citrus Way
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV