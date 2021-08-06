Free COVID-19 vaccine event in Phoenix on Aug. 7

PHOENIX — A free coronavirus vaccination event is set to take place in Phoenix on Saturday.

The indoor event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Washington Activity Center.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the event.

Children ages 12-17 who receive the vaccine will receive a free backpack with supplies.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ups are welcome. ID and insurance are not required.

If you’d like to pre-register, visit OneCommunityAZ.com or call 888-587-3647.

IF YOU GO:

Washington Activity Center

2240 W Citrus Way

Phoenix, AZ 85015

