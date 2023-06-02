Former Phoenix Officer Carroll Cooley, who played role in original Miranda Rights case, dies

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Police Department officer who played a role in the original case that led to the creation of Miranda rights, has died.

Officer Carroll Cooley died at the age of 87 on May 29, according to the department. He reportedly died after an illness.

Cooley joined the Phoenix Police Department in April of 1958.

He was the arresting officer of Ernesto Miranda in March 1963. The arrest eventually went all the way to the Supreme Court before the nation's highest court overturned the conviction.

Matt York/AP Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013 at the Phoenix Police Museum in Phoenix, how Ernesto Miranda was fingerprinted 50 years ago today on the same fingerprinting device used on Miranda. Cooley was the arresting officer in the landmark self-incrimination case that reached the Supreme Court and resulted in Miranda Rights that law enforcement uses when arresting a suspect. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The case also led to what is today known as a person's "Miranda rights" during an arrest.

On top of the Miranda arrest, Cooley was shot in the head while pursuing a robbery suspect in August of 1963.

Cooley would fully recover from the injuries he suffered, and would eventually rise to the rank of Captain in his 20-year career with Phoenix Police Department.

He worked in Maryvale Precinct, General Investigations Bureau, and the Academy, the department says.

He retired from the department in December 1978.

Cooley would then go on to work with the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and later the Arizona Department of Public Safety, according to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association.

Later in life, he volunteered with the Phoenix Police Museum.

