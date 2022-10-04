Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday.

Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said.

“I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell transplant in November. My employer is keeping me on his payroll and insurance plan yet despite this, the expenses including home health care, mount daily,” Gordon said on Twitter.

“I intend to beat this and am so far, with your help. Thanks also to my family and close friends who are there daily.”

Gordon served as the mayor of Phoenix from 2004 to 2012.