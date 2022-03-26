Watch
Flight attendant assaulted, PD investigating as possible hate crime

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an assault on a flight attendant outside of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early Friday morning as a hate crime.

32-year-old Brandon Smith was arrested and faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked a female flight attendant.

Police say Smith said something to the victim that led them to pursue the investigation as a hate crime.

It is unknown at this time what Smith said to the flight attendant.

The incident is still under investigation.

