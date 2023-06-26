It takes mere minutes for the temperature inside your car to rise to dangerous levels, not to mention it is downright uncomfortable. These five hot car hacks can help you tone down the heat during your drive.

1. Parking under any kind of shade definitely makes a difference. Walking a little further in the sun so your car can sit under a tree or covered parking will pay off on the drive home.

2. Make a habit out of putting up your window shade. No matter how short your stop is any amount of time you filter the direct sunlight will slow the heating the process.

3. Bring a frozen bottle of water along for the ride. Wrap the bottle in a small hand towel and put it behind your head to help cool your body down. When it thaws out, you have a fresh bottle of water to hydrate during your drive.

4. Foam koozie's aren't just for cans, put them over your gear stick to hide it from the sun or use it to protect your palm when you drive again.

5. When you park, turn the steering wheel all the way right, so when you get back in and start the car, the cooler part of the wheel ends up rotating back on top.

Of course, you can't beat a blast of ice cold AC but a little extra prep will make the wait for that cool down a little less painful.