Fire in high-rise building in downtown Phoenix leads to evacuations, traffic impacts

PHOENIX — A fire at a high-rise building in downtown Phoenix has led to multiple traffic closures, as well as impacts to businesses and residents downtown.

Phoenix Fire Department says there was an electrical fire on the 22nd floor of a building near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Portions of the building were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Valley Metro says westbound light rail riders will need to transfer to a different station due to impacts to the Van Buren/Central Avenue station. Some light rail delays were also reported.

Service Alert: (Update)-Westbound passengers can pick up their trains at Jefferson/3rd St, Jefferson/1st Ave, Van Buren/1st Ave due to a track closure at Van Buren/Central Ave. #phxtraffic #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) September 13, 2023

Others in the area should expect some traffic impacts and road restrictions.

Phoenix Fire says the fire is under investigation and crews are working to make sure the building is safe for evacuees to re-enter, while those who were sheltered in place can remain inside.