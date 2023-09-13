Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Fire in high-rise building in downtown Phoenix leads to evacuations, traffic impacts

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
downtown Phoenix high rise fire
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 13:51:07-04

PHOENIX — A fire at a high-rise building in downtown Phoenix has led to multiple traffic closures, as well as impacts to businesses and residents downtown.

Phoenix Fire Department says there was an electrical fire on the 22nd floor of a building near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Portions of the building were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Valley Metro says westbound light rail riders will need to transfer to a different station due to impacts to the Van Buren/Central Avenue station. Some light rail delays were also reported.

Others in the area should expect some traffic impacts and road restrictions.

Phoenix Fire says the fire is under investigation and crews are working to make sure the building is safe for evacuees to re-enter, while those who were sheltered in place can remain inside.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!