Phoenix fire crews rescue man stuck between two large rocks on South Mountain

abc15.com staff
12:41 PM, Nov 22, 2018
7:48 PM, Nov 22, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro

A man is uninjured after getting stuck between two boulders on a South Mountain hiking trail known as Fat Man's Pass.

Photo courtesy Phoenix Fire Department. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A man is uninjured after getting stuck between two boulders on a South Mountain hiking trail known as Fat Man's Pass. 

According to fire officials, they received a call around noon on Thursday that a 50-year-old man was trapped and pinned between two boulders on South Mountain. 

The hiker veered off the official hiking trail and fell into the Fat Man's Trail crevice, causing him to become stuck, according to officials on scene.

"I kept slipping down in and I felt like a snake was constricting around my chest and it was getting harder and harder to breather," said Johnny Moto, the man who got stuck. "In a situation like that I was worried for a while there's no doubt about it."

Rescue crews scaled the mountain and were able to lift the patient out of the crevice. 

Moto was uninjured and able to walk down the mountain on his own, according to officials. 

 

"It's a good day to be thankful, and I'm thankful. I feel like a very fortunate person, I'm blessed there's no doubt about it," Moto said.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ