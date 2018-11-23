Phoenix fire crews rescue man stuck between two large rocks on South Mountain

PHOENIX - A man is uninjured after getting stuck between two boulders on a South Mountain hiking trail known as Fat Man's Pass.

According to fire officials, they received a call around noon on Thursday that a 50-year-old man was trapped and pinned between two boulders on South Mountain.

The hiker veered off the official hiking trail and fell into the Fat Man's Trail crevice, causing him to become stuck, according to officials on scene.

"I kept slipping down in and I felt like a snake was constricting around my chest and it was getting harder and harder to breather," said Johnny Moto, the man who got stuck. "In a situation like that I was worried for a while there's no doubt about it."

Rescue crews scaled the mountain and were able to lift the patient out of the crevice.

Moto was uninjured and able to walk down the mountain on his own, according to officials.

"It's a good day to be thankful, and I'm thankful. I feel like a very fortunate person, I'm blessed there's no doubt about it," Moto said.

Man stuck between two boulders on S Mountain is finally on his way down thanks to Phoenix Fire crews who got him unstuck @abc15 pic.twitter.com/KlXNSWMKbV — Aldo Vazquez (@ABC15Aldo) November 22, 2018