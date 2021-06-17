Watch
FD: Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after stung by bees

Hiker airlifted off popular Phoenix hiking trail after being stung by bees and going unconscious.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 16, 2021
PHOENIX — A hiker had to be airlifted off Piestewa Peak Wednesday after being stung by bees, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials say rescue teams were called to the mountain after another hiker called 911 call saying the woman had been stung by bees and had gone unconscious.

The bystander told firefighters she administered the injured hiker's EpiPen and she started to come around.

Paramedics evaluated and treated the hiker and found her to be stable but still not able to hike down the trail.

Rescue teams coordinated with Phoenix police to airlift the hiker safely off the mountain.

Firefighters say she was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

