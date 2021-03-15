FD: 6 injured after car plows into light rail causing it to derail near 12th St. and Washington

PHOENIX — Firefighters say six people were injured after a car plowed into a light rail train causing it to derail near 12th and Washington streets Sunday evening.
Phoenix fire crews say they responded to the scene after a medium-sized vehicle crossed the track lines struck the light rail car around 4:45 p.m.
The tracks were quickly de-energized allowing firefighters to safely extricate the patients from the train.
Valley Metro says a bus bridge is being deployed to transport riders who were not hurt.
Crews say the victims in the collision suffered minor injuries and are being treated at nearby hospitals.
Service Alert: Due to an incident on the tracks trains are unable to service stations between 38th St/Washington and Roosevelt/Central Ave. A bus bridge is being deployed to transport riders between these two stations. Trains are experiencing 15-20 minute delays. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 15, 2021