FD: 6 injured after car plows into light rail causing it to derail near 12th St. and Washington

PHOENIX — Firefighters say six people were injured after a car plowed into a light rail train causing it to derail near 12th and Washington streets Sunday evening.

Phoenix fire crews say they responded to the scene after a medium-sized vehicle crossed the track lines struck the light rail car around 4:45 p.m.

The tracks were quickly de-energized allowing firefighters to safely extricate the patients from the train.

Valley Metro says a bus bridge is being deployed to transport riders who were not hurt.

Crews say the victims in the collision suffered minor injuries and are being treated at nearby hospitals.