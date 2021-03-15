Menu

FD: 6 injured after car plows into light rail causing it to derail near 12th St. and Washington

A light rail car has been derailed after being struck by a vehicle near 12th and Washington streets Sunday evening.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 01:15:23-04

PHOENIX — Firefighters say six people were injured after a car plowed into a light rail train causing it to derail near 12th and Washington streets Sunday evening.

Phoenix fire crews say they responded to the scene after a medium-sized vehicle crossed the track lines struck the light rail car around 4:45 p.m.

The tracks were quickly de-energized allowing firefighters to safely extricate the patients from the train.

Valley Metro says a bus bridge is being deployed to transport riders who were not hurt.

Crews say the victims in the collision suffered minor injuries and are being treated at nearby hospitals.

