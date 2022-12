PHOENIX — Three people, including a young child, were hurt in an ATV crash near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

The collision occurred Friday morning in a residential complex parking lot.

Phoenix Fire Department says a man, woman, and 5-year-old child were hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

One of the adults suffered critical injuries, while the other two victims are said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.