FD: 2 firefighters suffer burn injuries during house fire near 27th/Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix firefighters are being treated for burns they suffered while battling a house fire Sunday near 27th and Glendale avenues.

The Phoenix Fire Department says just before 10:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of flames coming from a house in the area.

When firefighters arrived they entered the home where they were met with extreme heat and large flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to the rest of the home.

Officials say two firefighters suffered burns to their hands and ears.

They were both taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said no one was inside the home at the time and no other injuries were reported.

It's unclear if anybody is displaced due to the damage.

The cause remains under investigation.