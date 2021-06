PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters say a man is dead and three others are in serious condition after a three-car collision in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. near 38th Drive and Indian School Road.

Officials say the crash was so violent, at least one of the men had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Firefighters say all three men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.