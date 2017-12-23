FD: 1 dead, 2 injured in Phoenix house explosion

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says crews have extinguished a blaze at a home that exploded after an apparent gas leak and left one person dead and one critically hurt.

Thursday morning's explosion near 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street also damaged a neighboring home.

On Friday, authorities identified 73-year-old Anita Johnson as the woman found dead in the blaze.

Investigators say Johnson was part of a local charity and was helping deliver the new stove to the home.

Two men, ages 57 and 23, were also injured during the explosion. According to officials, the men were removing a propane tank from the house when the explosion occurred. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jake Van Hook says the mother and three children who lived in the home are safe.

The cause of Thursday morning's explosion hasn't been determined, but a new gas stove and an empty box are sitting in front of the destroyed home by a delivery truck for a local appliance company.

Without confirming its employees were those involved, Spencer's TV & Appliance general manager Roy Hannah issued a statement saying they are "deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place today" and are praying for the family and friends of the victim.

Southwest Gas said, "Our hearts go out to those touched by today's incident. Safety is always a top priority at Southwest Gas and as a result of our extensive investigation in the areas that we have been granted access to, we have not found any gas reads in the area and at this time we have no information suggesting natural gas played a role in the incident."

