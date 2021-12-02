Family of Valley man killed on Thanksgiving demands justice as police search for gunman

PHOENIX — A Valley father was killed just weeks before getting married. His family is desperately searching for answers. Angel Rodriguez’s family is telling us he was attacked while walking to a convenience store near 48th Street and McDowell. The family is demanding justice.

Rodriguez's mom and sister believe the wide-open space -- near the Old Crosscut Canal Park -- allowed the perfect opportunity for someone to see the father and soon-to-be husband on a walk he's done so many times.

Laura Rodriguez and her mom, Patricia, took ABC15 to the place Angel Rodriguez was killed.

"It's hard. Obviously, it is not easy for any family especially the way he died,” said Rodriguez.

Phoenix Police investigators are not saying much. The family is sharing what they say officers told them.

"He was shot in his face. They left him for dead. We don't know exactly what time everything happened. But, it was early Thanksgiving morning,” added Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, her 27-year-old brother was also robbed while making a trip to the convenience store.

"Somebody had to see it. I am sure there were a couple (of people around) even though it was early in the morning,” added Rodriguez.

The day before was the last Rodriguez would see her brother.

"He just gave me a hug, told me he loved and he would see me later. The next thing you know, the next day, he was gone,” added Rodriguez.

"All of this is senseless. It did not have to happen. None of it had to happen, said his mom Patricia Renteria.

Renteria considered Angel Rodriguez her pride and joy.

"He was cheesy. Meaning he was always smiling or laughing,” added Renteria.

Everyone in the family expected big smiles and robust laughs on December 20, 2021.

That's the day the father of a seven and two-year-old would have married his girlfriend of eight years.

Renteria knows her son's fiancé will struggle to hold back tears.

"That's going to be more painful for her, personally, because of the planning and the dreams they were going to have,” added Renteria.

Angel's sister says he died at 27 years old which is the same age his oldest brother died back in 2007. Phoenix police tell them they are still hoping to arrest Angel's killer.

Family has set up this GoFundMe to help with Angel's funeral costs.