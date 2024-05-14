Fallen Phoenix officer David Lee Johnson given national recognition 80 years after his death

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Officer David Lee “Star" Johnson has been honored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, 80 years after his line of duty death.

On May 2, 1944, Johnson was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a fellow officer who was off duty at the time. Johnson was attempting to issue a ticket to the off-duty officer, who eventually shot and killed Johnson.

Johnson, an Army veteran, was one of the few African American police officers at the time. He was also just the second Phoenix police officer to die in the line of duty.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Johnson and his impact on the City of Phoenix.