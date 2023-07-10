Watch Now
Expert: Phoenix allowing guesthouses on existing properties ‘a good move’ for real estate

“I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do"
ABC15 viewer Tin Pham
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 10, 2023
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has moved forward with a plan that will allow “auxiliary dwelling units,” commonly known as guesthouses, to be added to existing properties with a single-family home.

Mark Stapp, Arizona State University’s Executive Director of the Master of Real Estate Program, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’S The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday, this change is a good move.

“I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do. But…It goes under the category of ‘every little bit helps,’” Stapp said.

The new ordinance – which has been recommended by a city council subcommittee and will be considered by the full council later – permits one “ADU” on properties with single-family units that are less than 15 feet in height if detached from the main home.

