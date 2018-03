PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Officials say an emaciated mastiff has been brought in to their shelter.

A spokesman for MCACC said Layla, a stray dog, was brought to the shelter on March 10, barely weighing 40 pounds.

A dog her size should weigh 85 pounds or more, the spokesman said.

"In many cases, a dog like this brought into a shelter would be put down immediately, we are giving her a chance," the spokesman said.

Layla is being fostered in an employee's office and will be taken to a veterinarian for a full examination on Wednesday.

The Two Pups Wellness fund is covering the medical expenses of the tests that Layla will receive, the spokesman said.

When shelter officials receive word that Layla is in good medical condition, they will try to place her in to foster care to get her weight back to normal conditions, according to the spokesman.