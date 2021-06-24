Driver suspected of impairment cited after deadly crash involving pedestrian in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police say a driver suspected of impairment was cited and released after a deadly crash in Phoenix overnight.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road just after midnight Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police learned that a pedestrian, only identified as a man in his 20s or 30s, was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit by an SUV.

The pedestrian died at the hospital.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and officers observed signs of impairment. The driver was cited and released.

Police also say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but a signaled HAWK crosswalk was nearby.