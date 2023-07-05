Crashes under investigation after separate shootings in Phoenix overnight

PHOENIX — Two separate shootings that ended with vehicle crashes overnight are under investigation in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say one of the incidents was an apparent road rage shooting that ended with a car crash on Cortez High School’s campus.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting and single-vehicle crash near 31st and Dunlap avenues around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was found in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man was shot during a road rage incident and then crashed through a fence at Cortez High School. The school building itself was not damaged.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information about a suspect or the shooting.

Officers also responded to a shooting near 39th Avenue and Elm Street, near Indian School Road, after midnight.

KNXV

Police say the victims, a woman and a juvenile boy, were involved in a minor crash there after being shot at a separate location.

No further information was immediately available about this incident or any possible suspects.

There is nothing to suggest the two shootings are related.

