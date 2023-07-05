Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Crashes under investigation after separate shootings in Phoenix overnight

One crash occurred at Cortez High School's campus
Phoenix police say an apparent road rage shooting ended with a car crash on Cortez High School’s campus overnight.
Cortez High School crash shooting
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 10:16:31-04

PHOENIX — Two separate shootings that ended with vehicle crashes overnight are under investigation in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say one of the incidents was an apparent road rage shooting that ended with a car crash on Cortez High School’s campus.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting and single-vehicle crash near 31st and Dunlap avenues around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was found in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man was shot during a road rage incident and then crashed through a fence at Cortez High School. The school building itself was not damaged.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information about a suspect or the shooting.

Officers also responded to a shooting near 39th Avenue and Elm Street, near Indian School Road, after midnight.

39th avenue gsw crash

Police say the victims, a woman and a juvenile boy, were involved in a minor crash there after being shot at a separate location.

No further information was immediately available about this incident or any possible suspects.

There is nothing to suggest the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!