DPS trooper hospitalized in crash on I-10 near 40th Street

Officials say the trooper has non-life threatening injuries
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 17, 2022
PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and another individual was hospitalized in a crash Saturday morning.

Officials say a trooper was investigating a crash on the I-10 near 40th Street in Phoenix just before 7:30 a.m., when he was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Crews transported the trooper and another person involved in the crash to local hospitals.

Both are considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not shared any other details surrounding the crashes.

