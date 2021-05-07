DPS: Trooper fires shots at driver who attempted to run him over near 23rd and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — Officials say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper fired his weapon at a driver who attempted to run him over early Friday morning in Phoenix.

DPS says a trooper made a traffic stop near 23rd and Glendale avenues around 12:30 a.m.

The driver then took off and made a U-turn while the trooper was getting out of his vehicle and tried to run him down.

During the incident, the trooper fired his weapon at the vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene.

DPS says the trooper was not hurt.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released at this time.