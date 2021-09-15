Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

DPS involved in shooting near 24th Street and Thomas in Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
24th St and thomas shooting.png
Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 18:07:39-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are investigating a shooting involving the Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is taking place at a hotel near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

There is no information at this time regarding a suspect or any potential victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!