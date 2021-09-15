DPS involved in shooting near 24th Street and Thomas in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are investigating a shooting involving the Department of Public Safety.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a Department of Public Safety Officer Involved Shooting that occurred near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

PIO will be responding. pic.twitter.com/ifMqDcWeCZ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 15, 2021

The investigation is taking place at a hotel near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

There is no information at this time regarding a suspect or any potential victims.

Phoenix Police Department investigating a shooting involving a DPS Officer at the Embassy Suites near 24th Street & Thomas Road. Waiting for more details. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/Ear95Ldvd3 — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) September 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for the latest details.

