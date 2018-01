PHOENIX - Two people are in custody after a short pursuit involving a Department of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the area of Interstate-10 and Washington Street after a DPS trooper spotted the vehicle allegedly driving recklessly.

The trooper attempted to pull over the car at the Washington Street ramp but the driver continued driving and struck a taxi near Sky Harbor International Airport, a DPS spokesman said.

After hitting the taxi, the vehicle reportedly continued driving before hitting a curb. The car eventually came to a stop near 29th Street and Sky Harbor Boulevard.

The passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital; the taxi driver was unharmed.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken into custody, a DPS spokesperson said.

Roads near Sky Harbor were unaffected during the incident.