DPS Director Heston Silbert was taken to hospital in crash on I-10 Monday evening

PHOENIX — Colonel Heston Silbert, the director of Arizona Department of Public Safety, was taken to a hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash, according to officials.

The crash, involving at least two vehicles, occurred just before 6 p.m. Monday on the eastbound Interstate 10, just west of the SR-143 interchange.

According to Phoenix fire, a total of two people were transported to the hospital from the crash.

Later Monday night, officials with DPS confirmed Silbert's involvement in the crash.

It is unclear what condition Silbert and the other transported individual are in.

Footage from ADOT showed what appeared to be a truck, sedan, and SUV pulled over, along with several police and fire crews, at the scene of the crash.

It is unclear if Silbert was driving or a passenger at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.