DPS: 9,000 Fentanyl pills, other drugs found at Phoenix home; three men arrested

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers recently found nearly 9,000 Fentanyl pills, other drugs, counterfeit money, and firearms during a search warrant at a home in Phoenix.

In a series of tweets , DPS said its Maricopa County Criminal Targeting Unit conducted a follow-up search warrant on March 1 stemming from a previous traffic stop "in which a large quantity of narcotics & dangerous drugs were found."

During service of the warrant, detectives seized approx. 9,000 fentanyl pills, 1 lb of meth, cocaine, firearms, counterfeit money & $5,000 in cash. Three suspects – brothers Thomas, Terren & Tory Lallande - were arrested & booked into the Maricopa Co. Jail on numerous charges. pic.twitter.com/nAuzreyALX — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 9, 2021

In that follow-up search, troopers also found a pound of meth and cocaine, counterfeit money, $5,000 in cash, and firearms.

Three men -- Thomas Lallande, Terren Lallande and Tory Lallande -- were arrested and face numerous drug-related charges, including transportation, sale and possession of dangerous drugs, and transportation, sale and possession of narcotic drugs, DPS said on Twitter.

DPS said Tory Lallande also had a felony warrant out of California.