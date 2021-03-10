Menu

DPS: 9,000 Fentanyl pills, other drugs found at Phoenix home; three men arrested

Arizona Department of Public Safety
DPS said it conducted a search warrant and found 9,000 Fentanyl pills, drugs, firearms, and money at a home in Phoenix. The men were arrested and face numerous drug-related charges.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers recently found nearly 9,000 Fentanyl pills, other drugs, counterfeit money, and firearms during a search warrant at a home in Phoenix.

In a series of tweets , DPS said its Maricopa County Criminal Targeting Unit conducted a follow-up search warrant on March 1 stemming from a previous traffic stop "in which a large quantity of narcotics & dangerous drugs were found."

In that follow-up search, troopers also found a pound of meth and cocaine, counterfeit money, $5,000 in cash, and firearms.

Three men -- Thomas Lallande, Terren Lallande and Tory Lallande -- were arrested and face numerous drug-related charges, including transportation, sale and possession of dangerous drugs, and transportation, sale and possession of narcotic drugs, DPS said on Twitter.

DPS said Tory Lallande also had a felony warrant out of California.

