Downtown Phoenix water main break impacting nearby business

PHOENIX — A mess was left behind in a downtown Phoenix area, as a water main broke near 3rd Street and McKinley.

Nearly 1,000,000 gallons of water have been spilled.

If you walk on McKinley Street, between 3rd and 4th streets, you’ll see water, mud, and debris all over the place as crews work tirelessly to fix the water main break.

While water continues flowing on the ground, foot traffic has significantly slowed down across the street at Moira Sushi Bar & Kitchen.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Kamaila Rushing, the General Manager at Moira.

Rushing has been working at Moira for the last four years. She says it’s hard enough finding parking with neighboring construction.

“Alleyways are towing now, so a lot of people are receiving tickets. I think half my staff have received tickets,” Rushing told ABC15.

Adding, this water main break just feels like another blow.

“We’ve got three people in right now, and usually by now since it is 12:30 we’d have people rolling in for lunch,” she said.

Traffic is currently restricted at McKinley Street between 3rd and 4th streets.

The city tells ABC15 the break happened on a cast iron pipe that was installed in 1915, adding these pipes usually last anywhere from 80-100 years.

This one lasted longer than that.

The City of Phoenix says one customer’s water service has been affected but rushing argues the ripple effects of the road closure go beyond that.

“I’m worried about whether or not my staff are going to be accommodated for their day and get what they need to pay their bills,” she told ABC15.

The City of Phoenix says this road will likely still be closed until at least tomorrow morning, as they work to fix this water main break.