Domestic violence emergency shelters full in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Emergency shelters are full in Maricopa County and it's an alarming problem for domestic violence survivors. Those needing an immediate escape from a dangerous situation are often faced with no place to go.

"Even when my life was threatened, I was like, 'where am I going to go? What am I going to do?'" says a domestic violence survivor.

There is no quick solution to surviving domestic violence.

"The shelters that I called, they said, 'we don't have any beds, call us at 6:00 every morning because people are in and out of here.' It's frustrating, it's scary, it's upsetting, and I wish people knew that the cops don't just whisk you away to a new life," says one survivor.

A domestic violence survivor spoke with ABC15 about how she tried for months to get help in Maricopa County. She eventually moved out of the state.

"I called my family and said, 'look, I just, I need to come back for a little while just to take a breath,'" says one survivor.

There are countless stories just like this.

"Thank you for calling SAFE DV Services. How can I help you?" says a case manager at A New Leaf. The 24/7 domestic violence hotline for Maricopa County receives anywhere from 900 to 1,400 calls a month.

"At the moment, the shelters are reporting as full. We are going to have another update later on in a few hours so, you can continue to call back to check on that," says the case manager.

But, sometimes, calling back isn't an option.

"My husband was home then and if I sneak off to make a phone call, he's going to get... that's a signal. I didn't know what was going to happen," says the survivor.

There are eight domestic violence emergency shelters serving Maricopa County - all of them full. There was a total of 420 beds available prior to the pandemic. Due to social distancing, that number decreased by nearly 35% and we're learning that number likely won't be going back up.

"We realized during the pandemic that when we did have to limit that space, it actually created sometimes a better environment," says Dana Martinez, the director of domestic violence programs at A New Leaf.

The low number of beds isn't the only issue people are experiencing.

"People were staying longer in shelter, and it was taking longer to turn over because of those really rapidly increasing rental rates," says Martinez.

With no waitlists available for a bed, case managers answer the line and screen every client based on their situation and need.

"They'd be like, 'well, are you safe right now?' Well, I'm not. Yeah, he's not here but should I just sit back because he's coming back at the end of the day.' You know, every time I heard the key in the lock, I would just freeze out of fear. Like, what, what's going to happen tonight?" says a survivor.

Domestic violence advocates say on average, it is taking about two weeks for someone to get into a shelter.

"It's like prioritizing who needs help and who doesn't," says Marina Jessop, community-based program manager, Chicanos Por La Causa De Colores.

Marina Jessop is with De Colores, a shelter serving Spanish-speaking survivors. She knows what clients are facing first-hand.

"I've sat on the phone for hours with someone, to find a place for them, just in desperation. They have children and they're waiting on me, pleading and it's the end of the day. All the agencies are closing down for the day and she's just sitting in a park with her kids, and I can't get a bed for her," says Jessop.

There are overflow options like hotel and motel vouchers.

If you are in need of help, you should call 844-SAFE-DVS for a list of resources.

Some resources include:

