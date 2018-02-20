Dogs rescued after being found wedged between a wall in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says they worked to rescue two dogs wedged between a wall Monday in Phoenix.

They were called to the area of 31st Lane and Ocotillo Road on Monday, after someone said there were two dogs in their neighborhood that had been in the area for several days. The caller said people had tried to catch the dogs but were unsuccessful.

When MCACC officer Lacy McKenchie got to the area, she found the two dogs stuck between two walls.

After a bit of a challenge, she was able to free the two dogs and take them to the shelter.

The dogs are believed to be a 10-month-old female Australian Cattle dog and a one-year-old brindle female Australian Cattle.

They’re expected to go up for adoption from MCACC on February 23.