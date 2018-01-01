Dirty air prompts no-burn restrictions for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix-area air-quality officials are prohibiting the burning of wood in residential fireplaces, outdoor fire pits and chimineas through Monday due to high levels of soot in the air.

Maricopa County on Friday declared the "no burn day" restrictions for the next three days as the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory for fine particular matter levels expected to exceed the federal health standard.

Bob Huhn of the county air quality department says New Year's Day could see air quality reach a "very unhealthy category." The reasons pollution levels are expected to be higher are because of the holiday season. According to Huhn, there has been no wind to clear out smoke still lingering from fires lit during the Christmas holidays. Also, fireworks to ring in the new year can contribute to pollution.

Health officials are advising employers to activate plans to reduce travel and for the general public to limit outdoor activity and drive as little as possible.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.