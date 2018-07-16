Dirtiest place in your home could be your kitchen

PHOENIX - Germs are everywhere, including your home and kitchen. In fact, the kitchen can be one the dirtiest places in your home.

The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department says Improper hand washing, cross-contamination, hot holding & cold holding temperatures and thawing methods are the most common mistakes made at home, that can lead to germ spreading and illness.

They also note that sponges/dish clothes, the inside of refrigerators and food left out on the counter can be the top areas where germs in the kitchen can grow. Environmental Health Supervisor Steve Willie, recommends the following to keep germs from spreading:

Wash hands and surfaces often

Separate raw meat, poultry, eggs, and fish from ready to eat food

Cook food to the right temperature-use a food thermometer

Refrigerate foods promptly-use a refrigerator thermometer

The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department says that each year there are 48 million cases annually, equivalent to 1 out of 6 Americans getting sick each year resulting in 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.