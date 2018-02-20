Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi in Phoenix for tax town hall

PHOENIX - U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi is headed to Phoenix to highlight what the House Democratic leader calls the "disastrous" effects of the Republican tax proposal on the state's working families.

Pelosi will be joined by Rep. Raul Grijalva, state Rep. Tony Navarette and David Lujan of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress at Tuesday's town hall event.

Pelosi's visit is part of a 100-city tour hosted by Democrats to highlight their opposition to tax legislation passed late last year. They say millions of low-income Americans will pay more while the richest 1 percent get huge tax breaks.

The 10 a.m. meeting at Events on Jackson in downtown Phoenix is open to the public.

The tour continues to Tucson on Wednesday.