Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi in Phoenix for tax town hall

Associated Press
7:38 AM, Feb 20, 2018
2 hours ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

BOCA RATON, FL - JANUARY 25: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a tax town hall discussion at Florida Atlantic University on January 25, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida. The town hall dealt with the effects of the Trump administrations Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Florida's working families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi is headed to Phoenix to highlight what the House Democratic leader calls the "disastrous" effects of the Republican tax proposal on the state's working families.

Pelosi will be joined by Rep. Raul Grijalva, state Rep. Tony Navarette and David Lujan of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress at Tuesday's town hall event.

Pelosi's visit is part of a 100-city tour hosted by Democrats to highlight their opposition to tax legislation passed late last year. They say millions of low-income Americans will pay more while the richest 1 percent get huge tax breaks.

The 10 a.m. meeting at Events on Jackson in downtown Phoenix is open to the public.

The tour continues to Tucson on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ