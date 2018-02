PHOENIX - Delta Air Lines is adding a new non-stop flight out of Phoenix.

The airline announced on Monday morning they will fly a non-stop route from Phoenix to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG).

The daily service will start on November 4 and will operate as follows:

Depart Cincinnati at 7:30 a.m., arrive in Phoenix at 9:30 a.m.

Depart Phoenix at 5:00 p.m., arrive in Cincinnati at 11:05 p.m.

A Boeing 737-800 will service both routes.

Delta Air Lines operates out of Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is currently undergoing a massive renovation.