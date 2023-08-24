D-backs surprise Phoenix students with new clothes, school supplies

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Delivering Dreams Bus made a special stop at a Valley elementary school on Thursday.

The bus is stocked with shoes, clothes, books, school supplies, toiletries, and more to help students from low-income families be more prepared with essentials.

Players Zac Gallen and Scott McGough were part of the event at William T. Machan Elementary School in Phoenix.

The special surprise is thanks to a partnership with the Assistance League of Phoenix, which helps children in need.

”I’ve never had this feeling before and I love the diamondbacks,” said 5th grader Aleena, who got emotional upon meeting her “favorite pitcher,” Gallen.

In the time it takes Gallen to throw across the plate, he was able to make core memories for these students. The Cy-Young candidate took a knee next to the Aleena and signed anything she asked.

“For us to get around in our own world, it gives you some perspective, I think, in this business perspective is awesome,” said Gallen sitting next to her desk.

So, in addition to all the free clothes and Hygiene packs, students also got a custom D-backs and Honeywell book that focuses on STEM Education where Baxter and Gallen save the day in part with a special pitch called “the meteorite.”

“We’ll see if we can get the meteorite in there next season,” said Gallen with a smile.

The Machan Elementary principal tells us 97% of the kids at this school are on Free or reduced lunch.

The clothes and goodies they got today will be put to good use… And they won’t soon forget who they came from!

When 5-year-old Jonathan was asked why he likes Baxter so much, he replied, “he's my favorite guy.”

Learn more about the event in the video player above.