Crews fight overnight blazes at Phoenix apartment clubhouses; cause under investigation

PHOENIX - Firefighters battled two large fires at a Phoenix apartment complex overnight.

Crews were called to the complex near 12th Street and Maryland where one clubhouse had gone up in flames. Once the blaze was under control, firefighters noticed a second, unattached clubhouse was also on fire.

No one was inside either of the clubhouses and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had to lay more than 1,000 feet of supply line to fight the fires because the closest fire hydrants were located outside of the complex.

Phoenix Fire officials say it's too early to determine whether the fires were arson, but investigators are on scene working to learn more about the cause.