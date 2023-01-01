Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

One person displaced, no injuries reported after fire at central Phoenix building

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 9.41.27 AM.png
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 13:33:45-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says there are no injuries after a contents fire was contained to one apartment at a high-rise in central Phoenix on Sunday.

Officials were called to the scene for reports of a high-rise fire around 9 a.m.

The fire quickly grew in assignment with several crews dispatched to the scene.

Crews were able to locate a fire on a higher floor in the building. The fire was contained to contents and did not affect the building or neighboring units.

Officials evaluated one person on scene but they refused treatment.

One individual will be displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!