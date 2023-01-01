One person displaced, no injuries reported after fire at central Phoenix building

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says there are no injuries after a contents fire was contained to one apartment at a high-rise in central Phoenix on Sunday.

Officials were called to the scene for reports of a high-rise fire around 9 a.m.

The fire quickly grew in assignment with several crews dispatched to the scene.

Crews were able to locate a fire on a higher floor in the building. The fire was contained to contents and did not affect the building or neighboring units.

Officials evaluated one person on scene but they refused treatment.

One individual will be displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.