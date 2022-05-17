Crews battle church fire near 3rd Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Crews are battling a first-alarm church fire in the downtown Phoenix area Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near 3rd Street and McDowell Road.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson said when they arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire.

Fortunately, they were able to safely evacuate 12 people from the church and keep the blaze from extending to a nearby apartment complex.

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a 1st Alarm Church Fire near 3rd St & McDowell. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VKEg1p5sAU — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 17, 2022

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

