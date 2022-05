PHOENIX — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Phoenix commercial building.

At about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, dozens of firefighters were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a fire.

The fire was quickly upgraded for a 1st Alarm situation which prompted a larger response.

Flames could be seen near White Water company, a bottled water supplier.

A cause for the fire hasn't been determined.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this breaking news story.