City of Phoenix to pay Valley family up to $3 million following deadly fire truck crash

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has agreed to a multi-million-dollar settlement and will now have to pay up for a 2019 crash involving a Phoenix Fire Department truck.

Wednesday afternoon, the Phoenix City council voted unanimously to pay a family up to $3,000,000 after they filed a wrongful death claim against the city.

This is in connection to a deadly crash that happened back in April 2019, at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officials say a Phoenix Fire engine was heading to an emergency call when a pickup truck turned in front of the fire engine.

The impact killed 20-year-old Kenneth Collins, 19-year-old Dariana Serrano and their 3-month-old boy, Kenneth Collins Jr.

Serrano’s mother, Mercy Arangure, later sued the city asking for $25,000,000, alleging wrongful death and negligence — including negligence in training and supervision.

Officials say the firetruck had lights and sirens on, while driving 69 mph in a 40 mph zone, at the time of the impact.

Phoenix Fire Department policy does not allow engines to go more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit, even with lights and sirens.

An autopsy showed that Chase, the driver of the truck, had marijuana in his system. Though, it is unknown if he was impaired at the time of the crash.

A police investigation later found no crime.

ABC15 reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department asking if Paul Kalkbrenner, the driver of the fire engine (and nephew of the current fire chief), was still an employee there.

We have yet to hear back.

