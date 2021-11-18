COVID-19 vaccine to be required for all City of Phoenix employees

PHOENIX — City of Phoenix employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18, 2022 under the federal mandate, according to an email sent to city workers on Thursday.

BREAKING: the City of Phoenix says all employees must be vaccinated by January 18, 2022.



"Employees not in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine requirement by January 18, 2022 will be contacted and subject to progressive discipline up to and including termination," a memo says. — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) November 19, 2021

Officials say that due to the number of federal contracts held by the City of Phoenix, it is considered a federal contractor, meaning all city employees are subject to the provisions outlined in President Biden’s Executive Order. Biden’s September order stated all federal workers or contractors must be fully vaccinated against the virus.

The city’s letter to employees states that there are limited accommodations for those not wanting to be vaccinated.

“An employee may request a religious or medical accommodation by submitting a completed religious or medical accommodation form and any required supporting documentation to [email address redacted],” the letter stated.

According to the city, those not in compliance with the vaccine requirement will be contacted and subject to “progressive discipline up to and including termination.”

