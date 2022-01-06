City of Phoenix no longer resuming water shut-offs for delinquent customers

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix says it will not resume water shut-offs for people behind on their bills that were scheduled to begin again in February, citing the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, the Phoenix City Council voted to restore water service to all residential customers regardless of their account status based on hardships people have faced during COVID-19.

"The decision, in 2020, was let's get everybody back into the water, let them defer their payment until a future date. At the time, there was no future date prescribed, it was just at some point in the future," said the City of Phoenix Water Director Troy Hayes.

Currently, there are 17,000 customers who remain delinquent. Money owed, from those customers, is a rough total of $10M.

"The city will continue to provide low-flow service for delinquent customers who are not participating in the financial assistance programs," the city said in a statement. "Low-flow water service gives customers reduced water pressure while working with the city to resolve their past due accounts."

The city did not announce a new timeline for when shut-offs would begin again.

For any questions regarding your bill, call 602-262-6251 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak to a representative with Phoenix Water.