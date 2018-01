PHOENIX - Phoenix police are on the verge of ending a nearly 3-month-old search of a landfill for a missing 34-year-old woman believed to be a homicide victim.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said Friday that no remains have been found and that police planned end the search for Christine Mustafa on Friday afternoon.

Pfohl also said police plan to release additional information about the search on Monday.

The search began Oct. 23 and police originally planned it to end in December, but they extended it into January to finish checking the entire search area of the landfill.

Mustafa was reported missing on May 11.

Her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Robert John Interval, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in June. He awaits trial in Maricopa County Superior Court.